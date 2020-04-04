Gauri Khan responds to a tweet from the Maharashtra CM

The central and state governments have established various aid funds to collect financial aid for their fight against COVID -19. Many actors have come forward to contribute to relief funds in the past week. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many more announced that they would do their best to help get all the help needed in these difficult times.

The last to join the train were Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The two, under the names of their companies, Red Chillies, Meer Foundation and Kolkata Knight Riders contributed to PM CARES and CM of the Maharashtra Relief Fund.

Being thanked separately, Gauri Khan graciously replied, "Not at all, sir. In times like these, we all have to do our bit. Thankful for what you are doing to keep Maharashtra safe …"

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is reportedly higher than in any other state in the country. With people coming forward to fight against all odds, it shows that citizens are united in times of need.