Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan offer their 4-story office to BMC for quarantine facilities

The contribution that B-towners are making to alleviate the coronavirus crisis reiterates the belief that in tough times, everyone stays together. From financially contributing to PM and CM relief funds to offering infrastructure now, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan lead the pack from the front. Their magnanimity has established a precedence of how one can remain united in the days of COVID 19.

In announcing their contribution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted: “We appreciate @iamsrk Y @gaurikhan for offering your 4-story personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essential items for quarantined children, women and the elderly. In fact, a thoughtful and timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai# # NaToCorona"

Prior to this, SRK and the Gauri companies, KKR, Red Chillies and Meer Foundation provided monetary aid and food to those in need.