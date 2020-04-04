Garnett, Kobe, Duncan, Headline 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Class – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, arguably the best trio in the NBA to enter simultaneously.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, and his fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett led a group of nine people announced Saturday as this year's consecrated class in the Hall of the Fame.

"An incredible class," Duncan said.

They all entered the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did the great WNBA Tamika Catchings. Others had to wait a bit longer for the good news: Two-time NBA champion Rudy Tomjanovich finally got his call, as did Baylor's coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and the three times Final Four coach Eddie. Sutton

They were the eight finalists announced in February, and the panel of 24 voters who were assigned the task of deciding who deserved the selection ended up choosing them all. Also addressing the Hall this year: former FIBA ​​Secretary General Patrick Baumann, selected as directly elected by the international committee.

All finalists were selected on Saturday for the consecration and will be presented on August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Bryant died about three weeks before the Hall of Fame said, as if in doubt, that he was a finalist. Duncan and Garnett were also widely perceived as locks to be part of this class; Both were 15 times NBA All-Stars, and Bryant was an 18-time pick.

Bryant's death has been part of a jarring start to the year for basketball: Commissioner Emeritus David Stern died on January 1, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine who died in the crash in late January, and the NBA closed on March 11 as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the US. USA

"Obviously, we want him to be here with us to celebrate," Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, said in the ESPN broadcast of the class announcement. "But it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here." So we are incredibly proud of him. "

Bryant was also a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, as was Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs.

Garnett is the only player in NBA history with at least 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 blocks and 1,500 steals. He was also part of the Boston NBA title in 2008.

"This is the culmination," said Garnett. "All those hours … this is what you do it for, right here. Being able to be called a "Hall of Fame,quot; is everything. "

"From the day we recruited him in 1995, we knew there was something special about him that Minnesota had never experienced before," Glen Taylor said in a statement, owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He was loved by our fans in a way that only a few players experience and will always have a place at Target Center. Being chosen in your first year of eligibility validates the impact it had on basketball in Minnesota, the NBA and around the world. "

In more than 13 seasons in Minnesota, Kevin Garnett led the Timberwolves to the playoffs eight consecutive seasons, culminating in an appearance in the 2004 Western Conference Finals, and he has a wealth of team records.

Duncan spent most of his career with the Spurs, and is now back with the team as assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.

"It's like the end of the journey here," Duncan said on the broadcast of his enthronement. “It was an incredible race that I really enjoyed. Calling it a dream come true doesn't even do it justice. I never dreamed I would be at this point. "

Duncan, Garnett, and Bryant were similar in many ways as gamers: the longevity of their careers, the surprising numbers, the almost perennial inclusion on the award charts, and they also shared their dislike for promoting personal achievement.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)