Home Entertainment G Herbo buys Fabolous's daughter a $ 150,000 car for her birthday!

G Herbo buys Fabolous's daughter a $ 150,000 car for her birthday!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper G Herbo has been dating rapper Fabolous's stepdaughter Taina Williams for almost two years. And it seems Herbo is preparing to settle down with the beautiful 22-year-old.

Herbo bought his beautiful baby a 2016 Mercedes G63 AMG. The Jeep's retail price is over $ 150,000 and MTO News has learned that it is NOT a lease, and it is 100% payable to Taina.

(see above for video)

Taina Williams is the daughter of reality star and fashion designer Emily Bustamente. Bustamante is known for her appearance in the first two seasons of Love and Hip Hop: New York. Williams' father is Bustamante's ex-boyfriend.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©