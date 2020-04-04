French Montana dating ex-girlfriend of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty

Instagram

This comes after the kicker of & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; The 35-year-old, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was beaten by a woman for alleged sexual assault.

Up News Info –

French Montana apparently he has found a new love in ex's girlfriend Nicki MinajKenneth Petty's husband. According to a new report, French is currently dating Noelle, also known as Red Bone, who previously claimed that she lived with Ketty before he met Nicki.

French and Noelle were said to have been seen dating together. The two sparked more romance rumors by sharing photos and videos than fans believed was the same yacht.

<br />

In her photo, Noelle could be seen flaunting her butt while donning a black swimsuit. Also, French showed a woman lying on the yacht in a swimsuit with her back turned when she joined Tory Lanez during his Instagram Live.

Prior to this, French also announced their live session from the pool. "TODAY ME AND MY DAWG @torylanez WE DELIVER VS HIT LIVE BY YALL GET READY NO TALKKKKK," he wrote in the caption.

<br />

The French has not yet responded to speculation.

This comes after the "Unforgettable" puncher, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was hit by a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault by a woman, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the woman sued French, her employee Mansour Bennouna and Coke Boy Records. She claims she was drugged and raped at her home on March 28, 2018. In the lawsuit, Jane said she was invited to the recording studio on La Brea Ave. She claimed that French took an interest in her and provided her with drinks and then the invited to return home with Mansour. They arrived at French's house around 6 a.m. and the defendants told her to shoot, which left her completely passed out.

Jane also claimed that French had done similar things to other women. She said French "had a long practice of inviting women to his recording sessions, or choosing women in bars and inviting them to the Hidden Hills home." He stated that they would provide drinks and drugs to women, "for the purpose of having sex with them, regardless of whether they consented or not."