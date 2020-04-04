Former Lion Slay awaits opportunity – Up News Info Detroit

New Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appreciates the opportunity to cover the opponent's best receiver.

"I love the challenge," Slay said in a conference call Thursday. "I'm asking a lot because of the fact that I want the game in me, and I want to help win the game, and if the best route to do it is to travel with a guy, then I will do that. If the coach sees otherwise, if he says left or right, I will want to do whatever it takes to help the team win. "

The Eagles traded a third-round pick (No. 85 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 166) to the Lions to get Slay two weeks ago. The move reunites Slay with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was Detroit's head coach when Slay was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

Schwartz rarely turns his cornerbacks from side to side. But Slay, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, is more talented than any Schwartz has had in Philadelphia.

"I can get up on a guy's face the whole game," Slay said. “I can change my technique from off to press. I feel comfortable in everything I'm doing. I compete every play. I'm not afraid. I am not an arrogant guy, just a confident guy. I feel like I like to go play ball. "

The Eagles seriously considered Slay's recruiting seven years ago, but selected tight end Zach Ertz. The Lions took Slay with the following selection. Philly chased Slay last season on the trade deadline and finally made the move during a busy start to the free agency period. Slay was given a three-year, $ 50 million contract extension to anchor a renovated high school that will have two new holders.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins was released and cornerback Ronald Darby signed with the Redskins. Jalen Mills will return with a one-year contract to play safely in the versatile way Jenkins did.

The Eagles also signed safety Will Parks and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. They will join returning cornerbacks Avonte Maddox, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas. Who starts against Slay, 29, is unknown.

The certainty is Slay, who has 19 career interceptions, including eight when he was an All-Pro in 2017.

"This is a guy who can get the ball back for our offense," said Executive Vice President Howie Roseman. "He has really been in a situation where he has been left on an island. Really excited to bring him in and help our team."