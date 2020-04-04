Former 3LW star Kiely Williams shades former Destinys' member Farrah Franklin in resurfaced video

%MINIFYHTMLe17db1254293e15d7d01802239f0d2be76%

This comes after Kiely rekindles enmity with Adrienne Houghton, who is her former 3LW groupmate, during an Instagram Live, accusing Adrienne of pretending to be her best friend.

Old images recently resurfaced online with ex 3LW member Kiely Williams have a verbal altercation with ex Child of destiny member Farrah Franklin. In the video, Kiely and Farrah had a super shady exchange with the former bragging about their group's achievement.

"I have been in two successful multi-platinum groups and they were not dissolved," he told Farrah. Farrah tried to return fire and said, "And I've been to the biggest and you're still the other," to which Kiely replied, "I know, but you weren't in it."

Farrah then added: "It was there, I sold 19 million albums of & # 39; Say My Name & # 39;". Still, Kiely didn't believe Farrah had a right to celebrate the milestone because she didn't actually sing anything in the song. She said, "You, I mean …?" The video then cut Farrah singing the song hook.

As expected, the video made tongues move. "Farrah thought she was singing [sic] in that confessional clip!" an Instagram user said. Referring to rumors that Kiely attacked her former 3LW member Naturi naughton, Another fan added: "Kiely definitely threw that KFC in Naturi's face hahaha."

Kiely, however, previously denied the reports. During her first Instagram Live, Kiely said, "Why would I do it? That's wasting food. And it was going down his neck and I'm not ashamed of it, people." She also spoke of "The real"co-host Adrienne Houghton, who was also her former groupmate and said, "I don't think Adrienne wants to have live television with me. Because she's going to have to say, 'Yes Kiely, I pretended to be your best friend. Now, I'm not. & # 39; "

Kiely continued to nibble on her former collaborator: "You were lying then or you are lying now. Either you were my best friend and now you are simply not claiming me or you were pretending to be my best friend."