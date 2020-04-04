Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna arrested for assault

Floyd Mayweatherthe daughter of Iyanna Mayweather He was arrested in Houston, Texas on Saturday for aggravated assault, E! The news has confirmed.

The Harris County agent's office tells E! The news that Iyanna was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which is also considered a second-degree felony.

While the Harris County agent's office has not yet confirmed the identity of the victim or witness, they tell E! News that "the victim, a 25-year-old black woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, mainly to the arm and is in stable condition."

The incident took place at 6:52 p.m. and the scene cleared just before 10 p.m.

Citing that a knife was recovered from the scene, officials also added that the "incident started as a verbal altercation between two women that turned into a physical altercation."

They added: "There was a male witness who was briefly detained without incident and once it was determined that he was strictly a witness, he was released."