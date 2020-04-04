Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Romantic Movies of the 80s

Thanks to the video revolution, the movies of the 80s were more formidable than ever before, as filmmakers fought piracy on the one hand and less and less footprints in theaters on the other. Romance was seen as the savior at the time. The theme made creators turn to new faces to attract viewers with something unique. The stories, however, followed the pattern established by folk tales such as Laila Majnu or Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The public knew much of the story beforehand, but got to see the new faces that the family stories represented. Music also played a great hand in turning these films into hits. It can be said that music acted as a savior in this transition phase where the old gave way to the new. It is worth mentioning that great filmmakers such as Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai, thanks to their deep pockets and proper setup, not only survived the avalanche of videos, but also made a beautiful profit during the era. Presenting a list of some romantic gems from the 80s to help you overcome boredom during this block.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)

Director: K. Balachander

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri, Madhavi

Filmed amidst the lush places of Goa, this box office hit about star-crossed lovers was a remake of K. Balachander Maro Charitra's own telugu film (1978), which had Kamal Haasan and Saritha at the helm. . That movie had a Tamil boy who falls in love with a Telugu girl. Here, while Kamal retained her Tamil personality, Rati Agnihotri was hired to play a girl from North India, turning the central dilemma into a North vs. South battle. Vasu (Kamal Haasan) and Sapna (Rati Agnihotri) are neighbors in Goa. Although their families don't get along well, they fall in love despite not knowing each other's language. The couple is asked to separate for a year to prove their love. Vasu moves to Hyderabad and meets Sandhya (Madhvi), a widow who begins to teach him Hindi. Under the false impression that Sapna is marrying someone else, Vasu wants to marry Sandhya. She, however, arrives in Goa and fixes things. Vasu's Hindi has improved and lovers seem to see a happy ending, but fate has something tragic in store for them. Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri, Madhavi and play singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam made their Bollywood debut with this movie. Laxmikant-Pyarelal tunes like Tere Beech Jam and Hum Bane, Tum Bane are still popular today.

Silsila (1981)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor

The film is considered a cult classic today, but it did not fare well when it was first released. The reason is that people back then considered casting too close to reality. There were huge rumors of an adventure between Amitabh and Rekha at the time and while Yash Chopra allegedly signed a real-life husband and wife: Amitabh and Jaya plus rumored lover Rekha to cash in on the gossip but the move failed. The film was ahead of its time in that it portrayed an extramarital affair in a seamless way. The pictures seem almost poetic and the chemistry between Amitabh and Rekha burned the screen. Amit (Amitabh) is very much in love with Chandni (Rekha), but circumstances force him to marry the fiancée of his late brother Shobha (Jaya). The two lovers meet later in life and the old flame is rekindled. His wives, Sanjeev Kumar is excellent as Chandni's husband, they are devastated by this when the news comes. Fate, however, helps to keep intact the sanctity of their respective marriages. Shiv-Hari's melodic score was just what the doctor ordered. Rang Barse remains the quintessential Holi song, while Dekha ek khwaab is easily one of the most romantic songs ever.

Prem Rog (1982)

Director: Raj Kapoor

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure

Raj Kapoor made sure that his films left a message. This time the message was about the widow's reform and the new marriage. He struck a blow against ancient customs and preached that one should learn to move along with changing times. Devdhar (Rishi Kapoor) is an orphan raised by Bade Thakur (Shammi Kapoor). He was sent to Bombay for further study and upon returning he discovers that his childhood friend Manorma (Padmini Kolhapure) has become a beautiful young woman. He falls in love with her, but due to the class difference he is unable to express his feelings. She is married to another Thakur, who sadly dies a day after the marriage, leaving her a widow. She is raped by her brother-in-law and then sent to live with her parents. To Raj Kapoor's credit, the rape was shown symbolically and not with any intention of excitement. Her vibrant personality takes a 360 degree turn and at this point, Devdhar re-enters her life to return her smile. The last segment of the film is quite preaching, as Devdhar is shown giving reformist speeches. But his pure love for Manorma has a certain appeal.

Hero (1983)

Director: Subhash Ghai

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Amrish Puri

Pasha (Amrish Puri) is a feared gangster. He tells his right hand Jackie (Jackie Shroff) to get him out of jail at all costs. Jackie kidnaps Police Commissioner Mathur's daughter (Shammi Kapoor) and tricks her into thinking he is from the police and that she has been taken into protective custody. The duo falls in love and is inspired by it, Jackie surrenders to the police. He is in jail for two years and tries to earn a living honestly when he gets out. However, he still doesn't like Mathur, who changes his mind when Jackie saves him and his family from Pasha's clutches. The movie was an action love story and Jackie Shroff's masculine appearance made him an overnight star. His partner with the beautiful beauty queen Meenakshi was also highly appreciated by the audience. It was a musical success that contained songs like Lambi judaai, Tu mera hero hai and many more.

Saagar (1985)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kamal Haasan

Saagar was touted as Dimple Kapadia's comeback movie. Her Bobby (1973) on-screen jodi with Rishi Kapoor was repeated here. The film was a love triangle and the real surprise of the film turned out to be Kamal Haasan, who played the man who loved her from afar since childhood. From being a movie about Rishi and Dimple's romance, it turned into a movie about the pain of unrequited love, perhaps unintentionally, thanks to Kamal's superlative acting. The scene in which he discovers that Dimple prefers Rishi as his lover and not him is heartbreaking. Dimple was a pleasure to see him and he looked sexy as always, even after a span of twelve years. There's a flicker done with good taste and you'll miss it in her topless scene in the movie. It's far from being a perfect movie, but RD Burman's sublime music and performances make it a must-see even now.

Pyar Jhukta Nahin (1985)

Director: Vijay Sadanah.

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure

It was a remake of Shashi Kapoor protagonist Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973) and followed the pattern of rich girl and poor boy. Preeti (Padmini Kolhapure) is a wealthy girl who falls in love with the photographer Ajay (Mithun Chakraborty) who belongs to the middle class. Her father (Danny Denzongpa) dislikes her and sows misunderstandings between them even after marriage. She gives birth to a son, but her father tells her husband that she does not want him, since she needs a new life and tells the daughter that her son is dead. He loses his mental balance and then, upon encountering a child, he gains some stability. It seems that her young friend is her own long-lost son and soon, she is reunited with her husband and resolves misunderstandings. It was a very emotionally charged movie. Moviegoers used it despite the melodramatic content due to the stable performances of the protagonists. The pairing of Mithun and Padmini became popular.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Director: Mansoor Khan.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla

It was an account of the story of Romeo and Juliet. Such was its success that the film made both Aamir and Juhi stars overnight. It's love at first sight for both Raj (Aamir Khan) and Rashmi (Juhi Chawla), but at the time, they both don't know that they belong to families who have been at war with each other. Raj comes to know the truth later, but does not tell him because he has fallen madly in love with her. The couple runs away, earning the wrath of their two families. They get close to each other in their secluded moments, earning each other's trust and seem inclined to lead a happy life together. However, their father sends a hitman after them, who shoots Rashmi. Unable to think of a life without her, he too was fatally stabbed with a dagger that she gifted him. The musical score for the Anand-Milind film was another factor in making it a great success. Songs like Papa kehte hain, Akele hain a kya gham hai, Ae simple humsafar are still a hit. It is worth noting that they were written by lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri when he was 70 years old.

Chandni (1989)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Waheeda Rehman

Yash Chopra has a way of displaying human emotions and engaging viewers in the lives of her characters. The film is a classic love triangle but told with such sensitivity that it does not seem jaded. Rohit (Rishi Kapoor) meets Chandni (Sridevi) at a wedding and instantly falls in love with her. He wooes her relentlessly and she finally says yes to being married to him. However, her family is against her, and they become antagonists when she meets an accident and is paralyzed on the one hand. Seeing that he can no longer be a life partner for her, he dismisses her. She begins working at a travel agency where her boss, Lalit (Vinod Khanna), a widower, is injured by her. He chases her too, and after much reluctance at first, she finally says yes. Lalit goes to Switzerland, where she meets Rohit, who is receiving treatment there and the duo befriends. Rohit, getting fully fit, wants Chandni back into his life. When he finds out that she is engaged to his friend, he suppresses that desire. Again she meets an accident and seeing Chandni distressed by the whole thing, Lalit guesses the truth that she is still in love with Rohit. He sacrifices his own happiness for hers and she and Rohit finally marry.

