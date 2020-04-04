Fighting Fit: Launch of new health and fitness series produced by Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports | Boxing news

Conor Benn, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Luke Campbell among the names of stars to appear in episodes of a new training program; see through On Demand from April 6 and in SS Mix from April 13







Fighting Fit, a new health and fitness series produced by Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports, will hit television screens next week, with the box available through Sky Sports On Demand starting Monday, April 6.

The episodes will be screened in Sky Sports Mix Y Sky Sports Main Event starting April 13, with the program offering tips on how to stay healthy and happy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with expert trainings built by respected strength and conditioning coach Dan Lawrence and personal training guru Bradley Simmons .

It airs Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. Mixture and repeated at 9 a.m. Main event, sports presenter Layla Anna Lee will direct the show, as personalities from the world of sports, music, television and YouTube are put to the test in the garden of the Matchroom Boxing headquarters.

Conor Benn appears in the first episode of & # 39; Fighting Fit & # 39;

Episode one features Ilford's rising boxing star Conor & # 39; The Destroyer & # 39; Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion and British boxing legend Nigel, as he demonstrates something of Benn's famous strength and fitness that has kept him undefeated in 16 fights.

A variety of talents will join Dan and Bradley to try their luck in challenging workouts, from YouTube sensations Joe Weller and & # 39; Behzinga & # 39 ;, singer and songwriter Sinead Harnett, professional footballer Adebayo & # 39; The Beast & # 39; Akinfenwa, Olympic gold medalists Sam Quek and Luke Campbell and even top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

For everyone who joins the workouts at home, not only will you be sweating with famous faces, but in every episode you'll have a chance to beat them with a unique exercise challenge set in each episode.

Adebayo & # 39; The Beast & # 39; Akinfenwa also appears in the series.

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing, He says, "Right now, it's more important than ever to focus on being fit and healthy, and hopefully Fighting Fit will provide a great schedule for those at home to train and stay positive."

"As a live event business, it was a refreshing challenge to focus our team on this project: We had so much fun and hope everyone at home enjoys the series."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports He says, "In these unprecedented times, it's great to be able to make fitness-friendly content available to Sky Sports viewers.

"Fighting Fit is a new, innovative and interactive series that our Matchroom partners have helped bring to Sky Sports. While we stayed home and supported the amazing NHS, these fabulous YouTube sports, music and music celebrities who were put to the test "It will help inspire us to exercise more and stay strong mentally and physically."