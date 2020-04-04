Fight Hunger Feed HOPE | Fort Worth HOPE Center

Fort Worth Hope Center fights hunger by distributing food twice a week to families living in Tarrant County. We feed Hope by preparing people for new and better jobs by providing education, job certification, and dental health services. People are finding hope for a change in their lives and the Fort Worth Hope Center is a beacon of light for that hope because it is not just a wish, it is a true hope that results in changed lives. Help Fort Worth Hope Center change lives!
Donate with Givelify or PayPal below
%MINIFYHTML4c3f546feb2cb92b1dcc4445bc025eaa7%