FDA approval for game-changing 2-minute coronavirus test was bogus – BGR

A rapid-result coronavirus antibody test that allegedly obtained FDA approval had not been approved by the FDA at the time of the company's announcement.

The company, Bodysphere, says the confusion was a simple human error, though it insists its product works as intended and is now eagerly awaiting real FDA approval.

The test, which the company boldly called "a game changer,quot; in the fight against coronavirus, did not actually gain FDA approval. Talking with CNNThe FDA noted that it had not approved any such tests and was not sure where the company's cables had crossed.

The announcement of a new test option that is making its way through the FDA approval process was certainly exciting, and gained even more attention due to the fact that the test claims to detect coronavirus antibodies in a small blood sample. A serology test like this would be incredibly useful and could be an important weapon in the fight against the pandemic. However, the FDA has not actually approved it.

But how could a company developing such a high-tech, vital test make its signals cross in such a dramatic and embarrassing way?

"In the rush to bring desperately needed test kits to the front, BODYSPHERE believed that when the manufacturer's product was listed on the FDA Registry website, that was the notification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the Emergency Use Authorization (USA) was issued, "Charlton E. Lui, Bodysphere CEO, said in a statement.

“This misunderstanding does not in any way invalidate the authenticity or effectiveness of the test kits. According to FDA policy, once the manufacturer received its (attached) letter of acknowledgment from the FDA, BODYSPHERE was named a distributor at the US filing and was authorized to market and distribute test kits to any healthcare professional. licensed in the United States for diagnostic use while the manufacturer awaits news of a final decision on its FDA-USA application. "

This clarification comes when the company is already inundated with calls and demands for its tests, presumably from organizations and government agencies that believe it has already obtained FDA approval. Unsurprisingly, Bodysphere is now eagerly awaiting your actual FDA approval so you can start doing business.

"Yesterday, the phone lines were overwhelmed by calls around the world seeking to acquire this evidence," adds Lui. "BODYSPHERE is adding new phone lines that will be operational as soon as possible to accommodate the influx of calls. BODYSPHERE eagerly awaits the issuance by the US FDA of the manufacturer. "

