Fabio Capello says Frank Lampard's 2010 World Cup goal still haunts him | Football news

"If Germany goes from 2-0 to 2-2, they have a psychological problem. For us, it's a tremendous boost. I can't get it out of my mind (Lampard's goal was not given). It's still there, still there."





The & # 39; ghost goal & # 39; Frank Lampard vs. Germany at the 2010 World Cup

Former England boss Fabio Capello admits he is still haunted by Frank Lampard's "ghost goal,quot; at the 2010 World Cup, which he believes would have given Germany a "psychological problem."

The infamous & # 39; goal & # 39; Lampard's long-range defeat in England in the last 16 against Germany did not occur despite the ball bouncing off the line after hitting the bottom of the bar.

If the goal had been awarded, England would have been level 2-2 just before halftime, but Capello's team lost 4-1 at Bloemfontein, a result the Italian feels could have been different if Lampard's attack were would have kept.

"One thing I think is that Germany was a young team, very young," the Italian told The Guardian. "A young team going from 2-0 to 2-2 has a psychological problem. For us, it is a great boost."

"But that was not so (because Lampard's goal was not given) and I cannot get it out of my mind. It is still there, it is still there."

"I would have liked to see the second half then. We hit the bar, we had opportunities, and at halftime they scored the third, then the fourth."

"I could see it: We were growing, improving, and then (Lampard's goal was not given). We worked for two years and, because of someone else's mistake, we go home."

England faced Germany in the knockout stages after finishing second in their group behind the USA. With whom they tied 1-1 after Rob Green's embarrassing howl for a weak effort by Clint Dempsey.

Capello revealed that he chose David James instead of Joe Hart to replace Green after the first match in Rustenburg after the persuasion of his squad.

David James was chosen by Capello as Green's replacement in South Africa

The 73-year-old added: "Everyone makes mistakes. He made one, so I switched. I put on Calamity James. I had Green and I had Hart, just a kid. I asked the players. Hart or Calamity? & # 39;

"I put Calamity on for the confidence of the players. John Terry and the defenders had more faith in James. Hart had played only once."

England exited the tournament in South Africa after having achieved just one victory with only three goals scored in its four games.