Exclusive: Omarion Donates Care Packages to Ignored Essential Workers

%MINIFYHTML6cd834bc8f14554b3ebb59a7f448cc4e77%

Roommates, it seems that Omarion is taking a break from being the undisturbed King, as he is concerned about the well-being of his community during this Coronavirus pandemic and wants to donate some care packages.

Everyone knows that we have our ears on these streets and discovered that O is trying to show some love to the community. Since some essential workers, such as janitors, delivery people, and supermarket employees, are not receiving as much consideration as health workers, he is apparently donating care packages to essential workers outside of the health industry.

Since there is a shortage of covid-19 needs, such as masks and hand sanitizer, Omarion is creating and donating care packages that include hand sanitizer and essential oils!

We are here for all this black excellence like stars like Rihanna and Jay Z have donated to coronavirus relief efforts as well. Big companies like Shea Moisture are also making progress on donations too!