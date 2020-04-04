Eva Marcille accepts the challenge from NeNe Leakes and shows her body on camera. See why people hit ladies

Eva Marcille had a challenge without makeup a while back, and more RHOA stars accepted it. NeNe Leakes was one of them, and after posting her nude face on social media, she came up with her own challenge: show the bodies.

Eva accepted NeNe's challenge and posted a video to her social media account in which she flaunts her form under a cotton outfit. Eva said she was not wearing Spanx and that she was not sucking on her belly.

Check out the video he shared below.

‘Thanks @neneleakes for the body challenge! I AGREE! I nominate him to do his own challenge, but making a video is harder to fix automatically (and there are no old photos with wavy walls and backgrounds! Happy shooting!) & # 39; Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "How sad that you mess with your children like that!" Get the baby that is crying Chile, "and another comment posted this:" Little shadow level 1000 and it's so funny! You look skinny and skinny @evamarcille, and you just had that baby! 🔥🔥 #NaturalBeauty #TheFace #ThisWontEndWell ".

Another commenter wrote: "All in all, that's happening … this is what black women do here!"

Someone else said: Cuándo When will they learn to never come for you? @evamarcille Why did you challenge a model to something around the body ?! "

One commenter said, "At this point, I am beginning to believe that you are doing all of this to secure your place on the show for next season."

Another follower shadowed Eva and NeNe: ‘People are dying, and you and they are being childish, this is not the time for this. I bet my last dollar if you and she were one of these 6.6 million unemployed, you wouldn't be doing this. "

Ad

What do you think about what these RHOA ladies are doing?



Post views:

two