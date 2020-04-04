England manager Gareth Southgate accepts a 30 percent pay cut | Football news







England manager Gareth Southgate agreed to a 30 percent pay cut.

The move is expected to be confirmed by the Football Association (FA) next week.

An FA spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "The financial implications of the coronavirus are not yet known, however, as a non-profit organization, we want to ensure that we take appropriate measures to support the organization as a whole and our employees.

"In due course we will make a new announcement about our next steps."

Southgate's decision comes at the end of a week when Premier League players were under increasing political pressure to cut wages.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke on the matter during the government's daily briefing on Thursday when he said that Premier League players should "take a cut in wages and play their part."

The 20 Premier League clubs met on Friday, when they unanimously agreed to consult their players about a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual compensation."

On Saturday afternoon, the Premier League met with all the clubs, the Association of Professional Soccer Players (PFA) and the Association of League Managers (LMA) in a conference call to discuss possible deductions or salary deferrals.

After that call, the PFA said that Premier League players are prepared to make "significant financial contributions," but warned that a 30 percent pay cut would have far-reaching implications.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool became the last Premier League club to drop its non-playing members on leave, joining Tottenham, Norwich, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Southgate joins England rugby head coach Eddie Jones in a pay cut.

Last week, Jones agreed to take a salary cut of more than 25 percent, along with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Executive Team.