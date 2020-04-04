Eminem praises her daughter, Hailie Mathers, and her boyfriend Evan McClintock for these reasons.

Eminem's recent appearance in an episode of Mike Tyson Hotboxin The show hit the headlines, as the rapper surprisingly opened up and talked about many personal topics, including his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers.

The 47-year-old lyricist explained that his daughter made him very proud because he graduated from college, referring to the fact that Hailie successfully passed through Chippewa Valley High School and then completed her education by receiving a degree in psychology from Michigan. State University.

Additionally, Eminem commented that Hailie was fine as she was currently in a relationship with Evan McClintock, whom she met at university. Still, the couple still had no children of their own.

The artist stated, "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she is doing well. She has made me proud for sure. She graduated from college."

However, the "Godzilla,quot; performer also mentioned his other family members, and spoke about how he helped raise the 26-year-old niece and proudly commented that he became an uncle a second time when he stated, "And I have a younger son one who is 17. "

He shared, "I have a niece that I have also helped raise, which is like a daughter to me, and she is 26 years old, and I have a younger one who is now 17 years old."

At a time when asked what his most significant achievement was, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, revealed that he was able to raise children.

The hip-hop icon elaborated further by saying that it was important to keep children punished when they were in such a situation, and stated that as a child, he never felt he was good enough no matter what he did.

He went on to reveal, "So when I think about my accomplishments, that's probably what I'm most proud of being able to raise kids."

Mathers concluded that money definitely did not buy happiness, because "You have to be right inside, otherwise none of this means anything."

He shared: "It is important to keep your children punished when they are in a situation like mine, it is very important." People also think that money only buys happiness, (but) that's not the truth. You have to be right inside, otherwise none of this means anything. "

The rapper is showing his mature side.



