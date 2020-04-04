Elton John, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul McCartney Join the Thank You Video – Deadline

Celebrities have joined forces to pay a video tribute to England's NHS, which is commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care to oversee the health services budget, planning, delivery and day-to-day operations in England. .

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig, Anthony Joshua, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Bill Nighy, Sir Mo Farah, Kate Winslet, Naomi Harris, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Piers Morgan are among the participants.

Posted on Twitter by NHS England, the video begins with Director of Nursing Ruth May thanking medical staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

"There are some other people who want to share their appreciation with you," concludes May. Then the video shows Elton John holding a sign that says #ThankYouNHS and #OurNHSPeople. “You are our heroes and we salute each and every one of you. Thanks, "he says.