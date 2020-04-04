Ellis County Reports Second Death of COVID-19 in 88-Year-Old Ennis Resident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML0281b6c534d163f95f2cfe48297e242d75%
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County reported its second COVID-19 related death to an 88-year-old Ennis resident on Saturday.
“We must continue to do our part as a community to protect the vulnerable and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ellis County. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family during these difficult times. "
There are currently 32 cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This includes 28 active cases, two recoveries, and two deaths.
The Ellis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to extend the current order "Stay home, stay safe." The order is consistent with the mitigation efforts of President Trump, the CDC, and Governor Abbott.
The order will remain in force until 11:59 p.m. April 30th.
For more information and a full summary, click here.