Ellen DeGeneres gets Jennifer Lopez as remote guest for & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; return

WENN

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, television presenter Wendy Williams will also return to the small screen on Monday, April 6, with new segments recorded from her home in New York City.

Up News Info –

Ellen Degeneres She is returning to television after her American television show was shut down due to the coronavirus blockade.

The "Finding Dory"star will be the host"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"from her house since Monday (April 6), and she has assured Jennifer Lopez as their first remote guest.

"Since I went into quarantine two weeks ago, I've been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia (de Rossi, partner)," Ellen writes in a statement. "Starting Monday, you can also watch it, and I can't wait."

DeGeneres, who has hosted Ellen's "Home Quarantine" series on her YouTube channel for the past two weeks, has also rated remote guests as David Spade Y John Legend for his first week back in action.

<br />

US syndicated talk show host USA Wendy Williams He will also return to television on Monday with new segments recorded from his home in New York City.

<br />

"It may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same, but I'm really excited to be back with my Wendy Watchers," Williams said.