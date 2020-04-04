Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley celebrated his 18th birthday in isolation from the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML5a2838d36c9cdfb7d2cd8efe1da5a8b477%

Damian, the son of Elizabeth Hurley, celebrates his 18th birthday on April 4, 2020 and, like many people around the world, was unable to celebrate it in the typical way. Instead, Damian turned to his official Twitter account, where he has more than 65,000 followers to blow off steam for not being able to party due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the fact that he is isolated. Although he did not say what kind of plans he had, he made it clear that he was disappointed that he would not be partying with friends. Instead, on Friday night, he shared a sad photo where his long, loose hair was spread below his shoulders and he was holding a cup next to his cheek. The room featured a bar with many bottles of alcohol on the red shelves. A large mirror was on the wall behind him.

Eyes closed and sad, Damian Hurley shared the following message.

"The isolation drastically altered my plans for my last night as a minor."

You can see the photo Damian shared below.

Saturday morning, when it was actually Damian's birthday, he seemed a little happier and in a better mood. Although he didn't have a chance to party with friends, he still seemed excited that he is now a legal adult.

Damian shared the following message along with a photo that saw the model kneeling in a field of wild yellow flowers as she hugged a black dog on her lap.

IT'S DAMIAN'S DAY! Finally 18 !!! It felt too strange to celebrate it properly during such a terrible time in the world at large (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party), so instead I settled for euphoric running through a field because EIGHT TEN HURRAHHHH ALREADY OK NOW, BUT BYE I HAVE A GREAT DAY SEE YOU SOON 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

You can check out Damian Hurley's birthday photo below.

Coronavirus has uprooted life worldwide and people across the world face uncertain times. Social distancing is believed to be the most effective method of flattening the curve and halting the spread of the deadly virus.

While people around the world wish Damian Hurley a happy 18th birthday, he may have learned his first and most important lesson from adulthood; sometimes it's best to put your health safety and entertainment first.

Although it was difficult, Damian did the right thing.



