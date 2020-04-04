Eddie Jones can deliver the World Cup for England, says Mike Tindall | Rugby Union News

















Mike Tindall says Eddie Jones can do better and win the next Rugby World Cup with England.

Eddie Jones can emulate Sir Clive Woodward bringing England to World Cup glory, former England international Mike Tindall believes.

Jones signed a contract extension Thursday that will keep him in charge until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The 60-year-old immediately began "raising the bar again,quot; for his England team, which lost the World Cup final to South Africa in 2019, challenging them to become "the best team the game has ever seen."

Tindall, who was part of the Woodward World Cup-winning team in 2003, believes that particular goal may be overly optimistic, but is confident that Jones can build a team capable of winning the 2023 World Cup.

"We have a large group of players at your disposal," said Tindall. Sky Sports News.

"From everything I hear coming out of camp, he's definitely a player coach. Everyone wants to play for him. Everyone likes him."

"I spend a lot of time with James Haskell and he never stops talking about him, so I think the players will be on his side."

"Now, whether I can (deliver) on the bold statement of being the best team the world has ever seen, I'm not entirely sure that he wants to stick that label right now."

"But I think it can definitely go better."