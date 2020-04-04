Easy ways to make DIY facial coatings, by following the latest CDC guidelines

It's time to cover up, if you're still dating.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control released a new "Recommendation on the Use of Cloth Facial Coatings, Especially in Areas of Significant Community Transmission." The words "face covers,quot; are used so as not to be confused with critical medical supplies, such as N-95 respirators and surgical masks.

The recommendation follows recent studies by CDC that have shown that a significant portion of infected people can transmit the virus to others even before showing symptoms. "This means that the virus can spread among people who interact very closely, for example, talking, coughing, or sneezing, even if those people have no symptoms," the CDC noted.

While the recommendation is not mandatory, and some, including President Trump, have chosen not to, the new federal guidelines advise that all Americans use face coverage in public to help stop the spread.

Here are some ways on how to cover your face at home, using supplies that can be easily found around the house.

The US Surgeon General USA, Dr. Jerome Adams, shows in this tutorial how to create one with an old T-shirt and rubber bands.

Gather Here, a craft store located in Cambridge, put together this tutorial on how to assemble a face cover with fabrics and craft materials. (Involves seams, a warning to those who are not needle experts.)

Journalist Christie Diez demonstrates a seamless mask method that uses two hair elastics and a scarf.

For the advanced, here is a step-by-step tutorial from the New York Times on how to sew a shoelace facial cover.

Finally, here is another easy, non-sewing method that shows how to turn a square cloth, such as a dishcloth or handkerchief, into a mask in a matter of minutes.

