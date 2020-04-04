East Bay restaurant feeds burritos to frontline emergency workers COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

EMERYVILLE (KPIX) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted countless aspects of life in the Bay Area, from the stress it brings to first responders to the cost that has affected local businesses.

When the coronavirus shutdown arrived, it came as a shock to the owner of Best Coast Burritos, an East Bay restaurant chain with 2 locations. The business nearly evaporated, but owner Alvin Shen's swift action turned a dire situation into a mutual benefit for his business and for first responders.

Best Coast Burritos again serves hundreds of meals a day. It is in stark contrast to the situation in mid-March, when the first California home shelter order was established.

"We noticed a big drop in business, we had to cut our hours," said Christopher Chun, an employee at Best Coast Burritos.

Shen tried to find a way to start new business.

"We know how to make food and we know how to make a lot of it, and that's the best way we can help during this pandemic," he said.

Shen's idea was to deliver food to those working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic in her community.

Best Coast Burritos is launching hundreds of burritos a day to doctors and nurses in hospitals across the Bay Area.

"If we can feed people and support them and give them a hot meal, that gives us something to look forward to every day," Shen said.

Their efforts have been made possible by donations from around the world.

Money continues to pour into Shen's GoFundMe page so Best Coast Burrito can continue to deliver to first responders.

Alvin then makes most of the deliveries himself.

"The nurses are literally coming out to receive the food and they are crying," Shen said.

Hundreds of burritos were delivered to Kaiser in Richmond on Friday night, and Shen hopes they can continue to do this for many weeks.

LINK: Feed the first to respond (The best burritos on the coast)