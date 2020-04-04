Dwayne Johnson publishes adorable video showing how to wash her daughter's hands

Dwayne Johnson fans will remember when he played Maui from the hit Disney movie, Moana. Despite the fact that the film is a distant memory, apparently, the actor does not mind reviving the character from time to time.

BET recently picked up on an ex-wrestler's Instagram post in which he was voicing Maui while also teaching his very young daughter how to wash their hands, likely as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus. The United States has more than 200,000 cases at the time of writing.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson raps several lines from the song featured in the film, "You’re Welcome," and his daughter, Tia, also helps him. As fans of the former fighter know, Dwayne is not afraid to share his love for his daughter online.

Earlier this month, Nick Markus picked up an Instagram post from Dwayne in which he celebrated the women in his life on International Women's Day. While it could apparently be said that it was for every woman in the world, The Rock paid special attention to who screamed in the video.

Simply put, Dwayne explicitly dedicated the video to his daughter, Tianna Gia Johnson. The video shows Johnson having his daughter repeat many different statements, including, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?"

Dwayne continues to take it in another direction and asks her daughter to refer to herself as "amazing,quot; and "smart,quot;, rather than just assessing her appearance. Also, try to get her to say that she can "do anything."

He also took the opportunity to make a joke, looking around to make sure no one was listening to him and asking him to say, "and most importantly, Dad is the best!"

Fans of the actor were delighted with the adorable social media post, and many of them flocked to the comment section to congratulate Johnson's daughter. One person wrote: "Oh my gosh, it's the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my life. Very cute!"



