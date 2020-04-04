Dua Lipa admits Miley Cyrus' possible duet is in the works

WENN

During a conversation with Capital Breakfast radio host Roman Kemp, the hit & # 39; Don & # 39; t Start Now & # 39; It also reveals that it is open to a collaboration with the hit Little Mix of & # 39; Shout Out to My Ex & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Dua Lipadreamy duo with Miley Cyrus It has come a little closer after revealing that pop stars have "a song" they are working on.

The British did not speak of a studio connection when she recently appeared on Miley's "Bright Minded Instagram Live" show, but reveals that there are plans in the works.

"There is a song," he told radio presenter Capital Breakfast. Roman Kemp. "I don't know. We don't know. We're not sure if the song is the one we want to release, so it's waiting, and maybe we'll do something different."

Dua also revealed that she is willing to collaborate with other Britons. Small mix.

<br />

"I think it would be quite fun," he said. "They'd all be girls. They all look so cute; it could be sticking out a bit like a sore thumb."