Drake accused of a photo from & # 39; Photoshopping & # 39; with his son!

Last week, Drake shared a bunch of family photos with his son Adonis on Instagram this week. The hip-hop star's first-born son made his big social media debut in style, MTO News reported at the time.

But there are some who claim that Drake heavily edited the images with Adonis, using Photoshop. According to the hosts of the Flagrant 2 Podcast, Drake went overboard with Photoshop.

Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, the stars of the podcast, dressed in their protective gear COVID-19 for a new podcast episode this week. And podcasters claimed that Drake allegedly made his arms and breasts from his mother, Sophie, bigger in the original photo.

Scroll down Sophie's page to see the original photo – remember you edited Drake's hair to be blonde.

Now look at Drake's photo: Sophie's breasts are clearly bigger, just like Drake's arms.