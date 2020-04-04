Dr. Oz talks to former Kansas Governor and physician Dr. Jeff Colyer, who is treating his patients with hydroxychloroquine – Up News Info Detroit

Dr. Oz asks Dr. Colyer how he would respond to other colleagues who are apprehensive in prescribing the possible treatment plan to their patients.

The FDA has authorized emergency approval for US physicians. USA Prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Today, Dr. Oz speaks to former Kansas Governor and practicing physician Dr. Jeff Colyer, who is treating his patients with this new drug protocol. Dr. Colyer describes how he is using Chinese research to inform his patient's treatment plan, and describes whether his patients have any drug side effects.

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. on Up News Info 62.