Don't worry, these TV shows have already been renewed (or canceled!)

Television is in a strange state right now. Many television shows, specifically broadcast series, shut down production as the coronavirus spreads worldwide.

Shows like The resident, New Amsterdam, Grey's Anatomy Y Empire they are ending their seasons early and are not resuming production when they are considered safe and the coronavirus curve flattens. Show how We are, The Real Housewives of New York City, Schitt & # 39; s Creek And many streaming shows have already completed production and completed executions, are nearing completion, or are just premiering.

However, many of his favorite shows have already been renewed for the 2020-2021 television season. It is safe to say that television will not go anywhere.