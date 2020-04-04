Donald Trump gloats sending $ 100 million in coronavirus-related medical products to other countries, while U.S. governors and doctors ask for masks, gloves, and gowns to save the 277,985 infected in the U.S. USA

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will assist Italy in the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic by shipping $ 100 million worth of medical products despite numerous medical institutions in the country reporting that they lack such materials.

The American leader brought the controversial news to an official briefing that took place in the Rose Garden of the White House and stated that "Giuseppe was very, very happy,quot; in reference to the Prime Minister of Italy, as the Italians "were passing a very difficult time. " . "

Trump continued: "We are going to send things worth about $ 100 million, from surgical, medical and hospital supplies to Italy. And Giuseppe was very, very happy, I will tell you they are having a very bad time."

He added: "As we get beyond what we need, we will send them to Italy, and we will send them to France, we will send them to Spain, where they have tremendous problems." And other countries when we can. "

However, the announcement did not receive the enthusiasm of everyone, and many hospitals in the US USA They complained that they did not have enough resources to treat American citizens, much less for the country to give them away. There have been 277,985 infected in the USA. USA And 7,146 have died.

In addition, Montana Governor Steve Bullock was reported to have advised the president to stay away from his promise to help Italy, who stated that the decision could cause some real trouble in the American countryside.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo commented that in the current situation, all states were competing with each other for supplies, in addition to private hospitals that also required medical resources.

Cuomo stated, "We are in a situation where there are 50 states competing for supplies. The federal government is also competing for supplies, private hospitals are also competing for supplies. So we have created a situation where you literally have hundreds of entities that they are looking to buy the exact same materials. "

As a result, many criticized Trump for being overly positive and unrealistic about the ongoing crisis, as he also claimed that when production exceeded current demand, the United States would send supplies not only to Italy but also to France and Spain, where "They have tremendous problems."



