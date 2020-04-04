Donald Trump declares that he will NOT wear a face mask despite the CDC recommending that everyone do so in public

Amid the global pandemic known as the coronavirus, COVID-19, people around the world are doing their best to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible! That said, even during necessity shopping, most like to be very careful and wear a mask to protect themselves and others from contagion.

However, when it comes to leading by example and trying to teach everyone else that they don't take the pandemic seriously, Donald Trump is definitely not doing a good job!

The President of the United States made it very clear that he has no intention of wearing the CDC-recommended cloth masks!

While Donald did his minimum duty and relayed this crucial message from CDC, it seems he just wanted to tell everyone that he won't follow the recommendation himself.

Well, if the President himself does not do what is necessary in a time of great danger, why would his supporters do it?

So instead of urging citizens of the United States to wear cloth masks in public, he argued that ‘This is voluntary. I don't think I'm going to do it. "

‘Wearing a face mask while greeting presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I just don't see it. Behind that large resolved desk … I don't know. Somehow, I don't see it for myself. Maybe he will change his mind, "Trump continued explaining.

Still, he concluded, "It may be good,quot; to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

REMARK: Calling the CDC's guidance on facial masks "voluntary," President Trump says "I don't see it for myself." Trump: "Behind that big resolved desk … I don't know. Somehow, I just don't see it for myself. Maybe I'll change my mind." pic.twitter.com/3rPt4lJ9tM – Meet the press (@MeetThePress) April 3, 2020

However, by simply dismissing him when it comes to his own person, people who admire him might already be discouraged from wearing the masks when they go out.

This is very scary since the United States has become the epicenter of the pandemic, becoming the country with by far the majority of cases (over 270,000) in a really short period of time.

Right now, no less than 7,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and it is truly shocking that there are still so many people who are not taking this seriously, including the President.



