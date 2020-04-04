Donald Trump believes that the 2020 NFL season will start on time, which means nothing

In a conference call Saturday with commissioners from major sports leagues covering how to tackle the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), President Donald Trump said he believes the 2020 NFL season will start on time in September, according to Adam. Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. Also, Trump allegedly hopes that fans will be able to attend stadium and stadium events in August and September.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the call that professional sports leagues "would love to lead the way,quot; to fuel a struggling economy once public health officials make it "all clear,quot; for the seasons to resume, according to the ESPN report.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the call was made but did not reveal any additional details about what Trump and the commissioners discussed.

Today @realDonaldTrump He spoke by phone with the commissioners of the major sports leagues to discuss the entire American response to COVID-19. The President recognized the good work done by many teams and players to care for their communities, workforces, and fan bases across the country. – Judd Deere (@ JuddPDeere45) April 4, 2020

The commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry. President Trump encouraged them to continue supporting their fellow citizens during this difficult time. – Judd Deere (@ JuddPDeere45) April 4, 2020

Unfortunately for anyone trapped inside desperately waiting for live sports to return, Trump's optimism is wrong. As his own member of the coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said last month: "The timeline is not made, the virus is the timeline."

Hearing Trump's comments, California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the idea that NFL games in his state went normally.

More of @GavinNewsom in #NFL reopening on time as Trump urges: CA would not feel comfortable reopening stadiums until "we have the appropriate community surveillance and evidence,quot; to identify who is infected and "that's not something I anticipate will happen in the coming months,quot; https: // t.co / t1zoq2G2kz – Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) April 4, 2020

Trump's belief is also at odds with the NFL's own medical director, Dr. Allen Sills, who said widespread testing must be available before the league can continue with a new season.

"As long as we are in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus, you have to quarantine all the people who came in contact with them in any way, shape or form, so I don't think you can begin to think to reopen a team sport, "Sills told Judy Battista of NFL.com earlier this week. "Because we are going to have positive cases for a long time."

And then there is the problem with Trump speculating on anything COVID-19 related. Consider some of his previous public statements:

January 30: "We think we have it very much under control. We have very few problems in this country right now: five. And all those people are recovering successfully. But we are working very closely with China and other countries, and we believe it's going to have a very good ending to that, so I can assure you.

February 23: "Yes, we are very involved. We are very, very aware of everything that happens. We have it very under control in this country."

February 24th: "Coronavirus is heavily controlled in the United States. We are in touch with each and every relevant country. CDC and World Health have been working hard and very smartly. The Stock Market started looking great for me ! "

February 26: "And again, when you have 15 people (with the virus), and the 15 in a couple of days will drop to almost zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."

March 4: "Yes, I think where these people are flying, it is safe to fly. And large parts of the world are very safe to fly. So we don't want to say anything more than that. And we have closed certain frank parts of the world, frankly They have also closed them automatically. They will understand it and maybe they will understand it better than anyone. Yes, it is safe. "

March 16: "They think August could be July. It could be longer than that."

March 29: "We can hope that by June 1 we will be on the road to recovery. We believe that by June 1, many wonderful things will happen."

March 31: "This could be two very bad weeks. It will be two very bad weeks, or maybe even three. These will be three weeks like we have never seen before."

Maybe Trump sticks to that September screening for the start of the NFL season. Or push it back to October. Or you decide that you never liked soccer, a very bad sport, unlike golf, which is a very, very good sport, the best sport, and many people say it more and more.

The truth is that the vast majority of major professional sports leagues will be closed indefinitely. Simply giving a random date on the calendar will not change anything.