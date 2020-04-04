Disney rescheduled & # 39; Black Widow & # 39 ;, & # 39; Mulan & # 39; and & # 39; Jungle Cruise & # 39; after delay due to coronavirus

Marvel Studio / Walt Disney Pictures

The superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson is delayed to November, and the live-action remake of the Disney classic has a new November date, colliding with other movies like & # 39; The Eternals & # 39; and & # 39; Doctor Strange 2 & # 39 ;.

Disney has made some adjustments to its schedule after delaying a lot of its upcoming projects due to the coronavirus crisis. The Mouse House has announced new dates for films whose release dates have been affected by the ongoing pandemic, including the highly anticipated one. "Black widow"Y"Mulan"

The next Marvel movie, which was supposed to arrive on May 1, is now slated to premiere in November, taking the post it belonged to "The eternal". The Angelina Jolie-The star movie now moves to February 12, 2021.

The live-action remake of the Disney animated classic was supposed to come out on March 27, now occupying the space on July 24, which originally belonged to Dwayne. "The rock"Johnson & # 39; s"Jungle cruiseAs a result, the action-adventure film was delayed by one year until July 30, 2021.

The cascading effect does not stop there. "Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings"which was originally in place now claimed by"The eternal"It will now open on May 7, 2021."Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse", which originally obtained the space for May 2021, is now configured for November 5, 2021,"Thor: love and thunder"as of February 18, 2022.

"Black Panther"Unaffected by these changes, it is still slated for a release on May 8, 2022. In the meantime,"Captain Marvel 2"moved two weeks to July 8, 2022.

Disney has also announced new dates for Ryan Reynolds& # 39; "Free boy"(July 3 to December 11, 2020)"Bob's Burgers"(July 17-April 9, 2021), Wes Anderson"The French office"(from July 24 to October 16, 2020) and a new movie from" Indiana Jones "(from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022).

Previously, the study also released "David Copperfield's personal story","Antlers","The woman at the window"Y"The new mutants"Since their original release dates. No new dates have yet been revealed for these titles.