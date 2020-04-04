Diplo learns to play the guitar during the Coronavirus blockade

%MINIFYHTML45d0736529d8fde0bc99fbf23b15d69975%

The Major Lazer star reveals that he has spent his days learning to play the guitar while staying home during the Covid-19 quarantine amid the global pandemic.

Diplo He is using his extended period of time indoors during the coronavirus outbreak to finally learn to play the guitar.

The 41-year-old reveals that he has been so busy with his DJ career that he has not had so much downtime for almost two decades.

"I haven't been home that long since I was 24. This is three weeks at my house and I've seen parts of my house that I never knew existed," he tells Beats 1 Zane Lowe.

But the father of two is embracing the break.

"I have to get the best out of what I'm doing and I'm happy," he adds. "I'm happy to be home honestly, I never felt like he said that, but I like (sic)."

In addition to writing new music with electronic trio Major Lazer, has been developing new instrumental skills.

"I haven't been writing new music, because I'm still in the studio finishing Major Lazer's album," he shares. "I'm fixing things, but I've been playing a lot of guitar and learning that, which is what I would never do, unless it's literally someone made me do it (sic)."