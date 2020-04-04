Did Cindy Crawford ask Kaia Gerber to help Presley Gerber with her rebellious ways? That's the new topic of conversation based on an upcoming article in the April 13, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. According to the report, Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber are crazy when it comes to their 20-year-old son. First, reports emerged that Cindy and Rande did not know what to do with their 18-year-old daughter, Kaia, who was dating Pete Davidson. The couple were seen in New York apparently going to the rescue of Kaia after Pete had some kind of crisis that reportedly led to his rehabilitation.

Shortly after Kaia and Pete broke up, new photos showing Presley Gerber with a tattoo on her face flooded social media. Many were concerned that Presley Gerber is a model and some wondered how a tattoo on her face would influence her career. He tattooed the word "misunderstood,quot; under his eye and then followed it with a second tattoo on his face.

Now OK! He reports that Cindy is so concerned about Presley's rebellious ways that she has recruited Kaia to help him.

The source stated the following upon departure.

"Cindy worries that she is hanging out with low-life losers and believes that if she doesn't listen to her and (her father) Rande, maybe she will listen to her sister." They have always been so close that they used to talk about anything between themselves. "

Many were concerned that Presley chose to tattoo the word "misunderstood,quot; on his face after writing that he felt misunderstood his entire life.

Kaia Gerber shows off a new angel tattoo on her ribs after brother Presley defends his face tattoo https://t.co/glnGPsv3LB via @persons – 🇮🇳 Modi_ भगत🇮🇳 (@salinderss) February 22, 2020

At this point, it's unclear what Kaia could do to help her older brother and she was actually with Presley when the tattoos were done together. It seems Cindy is desperate and grabbing straws trying to find some way to get to Presley, but there is no guarantee that Kaia will be the one to do it.

The source continued to address the magazine.

"Presley is ignoring everyone. Cindy hopes Kaia will eventually contact him, but if she can't, it could be time for serious intervention." Ad %MINIFYHTML46820a9d678324d8313179902325c9bb18% %MINIFYHTML46820a9d678324d8313179902325c9bb18%

What do you think about the report? Do you think Kaia Gerber will be able to help Presley?



Post views:

0 0