Detroit bus driver dies from COVID-19; Video posted about Coughing Rider – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (DETROIT Up News Info) – On March 17, Detroit Department of Transportation drivers quit work and refused to drive, due to COVID-19 concerns.

One of those drivers was Jason Hardgrove.

"At some point we must draw the line and say enough is enough," Hardgrove said in a Facebook video.

Hardgrove posted a live video on Facebook, expressing concern about a passenger coughing on his bus. That was on March 21.

"On the 23rd, he went back to Facebook and let us all know he was positive for the coronavirus, which was on the 23rd, and nine days later he lost his life," said DDOT bus driver Reggie Glasgow.

Hardgrove's friend Glasgow says his death could have been prevented. He says that when they left the job and raised safety concerns, management implemented some changes, but says it was not enough to keep them safe.

"By boarding passengers through the back door and blocking the entrance for them to come forward, we thought it would be safe," said Glasgow.

Glasgow says no, because the germs still travel around the bus. It also says that drivers were told that their buses would be cleaned at the end of each line, and that has not happened.

DDOT released a statement saying they are devastated by the loss of Jason Hargrove and that their hearts go out to his family.

They also stated that the drivers will be evaluated along with the police and other emergency personnel.

Drivers say they are not only concerned about their safety, but also about the safety of passengers, saying that many of them do not travel for essential purposes, but only take advantage of free services.

"Our concern is safety and with Jason's death, we don't need to be dying anymore," Glasgow said.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.