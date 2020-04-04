Derrick Jones Jr. & # 39; annoys & # 39; Kevin Durant at the NBA 2K Players Tournament | NBA News

With the NBA season on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of league players offered some live entertainment on Friday night when the 16-player NBA 2K Player Tournament kicked off.

Players are strewn for their overall rating in the NBA 2K20 title, then for their tenure in the league.

Durant, the injured Brooklyn Nets star who has a 96 rating, chose the LA Clippers as his team but said his defense disappointed him in the uneven loss to Jones (rating 78).

The Miami Heat forward, who was the NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner at the All-Star Weekend in February, used the Milwaukee Bucks in his 78-62 victory.

Jones obtained 22 points from Khris Middleton and 20 from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the virtual game.

Players in the tournament are allowed a group of eight teams to choose from during the tournament, but each team can be used by that player only once. Jones advances to the quarterfinals, but cannot play like Milwaukee again.

Jones and Durant had little to say during their matchup, but Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton kept the talk alive in what was a two-point game at halftime. Match 7 against 10 was a meeting between 85 classified players.

It is not the best @ NBA2K The player was my first time playing in a long time. It was still fun though – Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 4, 2020

Ayton kept the ball in the hands of Russell Westbrook while using the "Little Rockets,quot; Houston Rockets. LaVine went with the Heat, starting the game with a Duncan Robinson triple.

Ayton is known for his 2K prowess – he said during the game that he has been playing since NBA 2K09 came out. LaVine, who admitted to being a rookie, fell behind by five when entering the fourth quarter. He missed a barrage of three-point attempts in the third, and the wheels fell off completely in the fourth.

"You're moving too fast," Ayton said as their leader climbed higher on the road to a 57-41 victory.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, playing as the Bucks, erased Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, playing as the Toronto Raptors, 101-59. Young, the second seed of the event with a 90 NBA 2K20 rating, advances to a quarterfinal matchup with Ayton.

In the final game of the night, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, using the Bucks, produced an 84-54 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, playing as the Los Angeles Lakers. Beverley is planted 14th with a rating of 78.

The first round continues on Sunday with the last four games, all streamed live on all available channels live on NBA or NBA 2K channels Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

No. 8 Montrezl Harrell (LA Clippers) vs No. 9 Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

No. 4 Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) vs Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards)

No. 5 Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) vs No. 12 Michael Porter Jr (Denver Nuggets)

No. 6 Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins ​​(free agent)