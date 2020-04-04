Denver to Close Multiple Streets Starting Saturday to Allow More Outdoor Activities

Portions of various Denver streets will be closed on Saturday to allow pedestrian and bicycle traffic as residents weather the week-long stay in the city to combat the spread of the coronavirus, city officials said in a statement.

"We want to encourage people to go outdoors to enjoy themselves," Mayor Michael Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter. "Whether you are walking, jogging, or biking, do us all a favor: Practice physical distance. It is extremely important no matter what street or road you are on; it is important that we practice those guidelines."

The following roads will close on Saturday:

East 11th Avenue from Lincoln to Humboldt Streets.

Bryon Place from Zenobia to Stuart Streets.

Stuart Street from 24th to 21st Avenues.

East 16 Street from Lincoln Street to City Park Esplanade.

Additional streets are being considered and more closings will soon be included on denvergov.org, according to the statement. Densely populated neighborhoods and those without immediate access to parks or trails will receive priority.

Emergency vehicles, residents and people doing essential activities will still be able to drive on the streets, according to the statement. Street parking is still allowed. However, group gatherings, picnics, furniture, and play equipment are not allowed.