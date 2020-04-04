Home Local News Denton County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 288 – Up...

Denton County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 288 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Denton County reports 25 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 231 - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – DCPH announced 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of Denton County cases to 288.

None of the new cases is associated with the Denton State Supported Living Center.

For additional local information about COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and postal code data, click here.

%MINIFYHTML66e0fc05bcc4834e433ae1040f875abb7%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©