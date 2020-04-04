Denton County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 288 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – DCPH announced 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of Denton County cases to 288.
Press release: 15 new COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Find out more at https://t.co/QcMZlYtqHc. pic.twitter.com/k5p8e5e0MS
– Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) April 4, 2020
None of the new cases is associated with the Denton State Supported Living Center.
For additional local information about COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and postal code data, click here.
