Delta Air Lines allows COVID-19 affected travelers to rebook up to 2 years – Up News Info

We've expanded the ability to rebook eligible coronavirus-affected trips for up to two years, so you can be assured that your ticket value is secure and redeemable for a longer period. Terms apply. https://t.co/DsikeSUHpK – Delta (@Delta) April 3, 2020

Delta Air Lines announced Friday that it will extend customers' ability to plan and rebook travel plans for up to two years due to the impact of COVID-19.

Delta offers exempt exchange rates and greater flexibility to travel until May 31, 2022, when tickets typically expire one year after purchase.

This will apply to customers who have an upcoming trip already booked in April or May 2020 starting April 3, or who have existing eCredits or canceled flight trips in March, April or May 2020. All eCredits Applicable will automatically extend until May 2022.

Additionally, tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31, 2020 can be exchanged without a change fee for up to one year from the date of purchase.

For more information on COVID-19 travel updates, visit the Delta website.