Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh contribute to PM CARES fund

Bollywood stars have been donating to various funds to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. While some are contributing to the PM-CARES Fund or the Individual Chief Minister's Aid Funds, others are contributing to the NGOs working for this cause. Now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have also announced their support for the PM-CARES fund. Deepika and Ranveer turned to social media to announce the same thing. They also mentioned that they all face the COVID 19 pandemic together and therefore will also overcome it together. They also urged their fans to do so. His statement read: “At times like this, every bit counts. We humbly commit to contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We are all in this together and we will get through it. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer.

Recently Shah Rukh Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and others also contributed to the PM-Cares Fund.