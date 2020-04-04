DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien defends wide receiver for Arizona Cardinals NFL News

%MINIFYHTML527b8072123aca0b6ba22154a537e8a676%

The Houston Texans head coach says the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver "wanted a raise,quot; but the franchise "was not going to be able to go in that direction."





DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O & # 39; Brien's relationship had reportedly deteriorated

Houston Texans head coach Bill O & # 39; Brien defended the decision to send All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Last month, Houston traded four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Hopkins, who had three years remaining on his contract, for Cardinals running back David Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth raider in 2021.

"I would say the deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was best for our team," O & # 39; Brien told season ticket holders in a conference call on Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hopkins' trade with the Cardinals was one of the clashes in free agency.

"We loved DeAndre Hopkins, but he had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. We weren't going to be able to go that way."

"We felt we had a great deal from Arizona that involved elections," added O & # 39; Brien. "He is an excellent three-loss runner who is hungry and humble and cannot wait to start. David Johnson will be a great addition to our soccer team."

The exchange was widely criticized and has drawn strong criticism of O & # 39; Brien, who served as the de facto general manager of the Texans since general manager Brian Gaine was fired last June, less than 18 months after Gaine was hired. O & # 39; Brien officially added the role of GM to his title in January.

In a story published by The athletic On Wednesday, an anonymous executive from another team called the exchange "a joke,quot; and added: "The way David Johnson's contract was included in the deal amazes me."

Hopkins has passed 1,000 yards in five seasons since he was drafted in 2013.

Johnson is guaranteed $ 11.2 million this season, the third highest salary of any running back in the NFL. The 28-year-old totaled 2,191 scrimmage yards (an average of 4.8 yards per touch) and 16 touchdowns in the past three seasons after posting 2,118 scrimmage yards (5.7 average) and 20 touchdowns during his 2016 All-Pro season.

Hopkins, who turns 28 in June, comes from three consecutive first-team All-Pro picks, adding 315 catches for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns in 46 games in that span. He has three years and $ 39.9 million, none guaranteed, remaining on his contract.

Multiple reports since the exchange have described the friction between O & # 39; Brien and Hopkins, including the team's concerns about Hopkins' tendency to fail in practice and sometimes pre-game warm-ups before playing injury in games. .

O & # 39; Brien made it clear that his focus is on his group of players, rather than on an individual.

"Any decision we make will be in the best interest of the team," said O & # 39; Brien. "Capital T. Capital E. Capital A. Capital M."

Team president and chief operating officer Cal McNair said he continues to trust O & # 39; Brien and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby, who heads the personnel department.

"It is important that the focus is on the team," McNair said, according to the Chronicle. "I would think that as a fan, I would be really excited that his leadership can make bold moves and can make moves that improve the team. It is an exciting time for us."