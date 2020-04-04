Deadly knife attack in French city under confinement

PARIS [AP] – A man wielding a knife attacked customers in line outside a bakery in a confined town south of the French city of Lyon on Saturday, killing two people and injuring others, prosecutors said.

The counterterrorism prosecutor's office said a suspect was arrested after the attack unfolded at 11 a.m. local time on a commercial street in the city of Romans-sur-Isere.

Prosecutors did not identify the suspect, but said he had claimed to be a Sudanese born in 1987. Local news reports said he was an asylum seeker.

The prosecutor's office said it was evaluating whether the attack had been motivated by terrorism.

French news reports said at least seven other people had been injured, and at least one critically ill.