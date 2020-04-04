Deadly knife attack in French city under confinement

PARIS [AP] – A man wielding a knife attacked customers in line outside a bakery in a confined town south of the French city of Lyon on Saturday, killing two people and injuring others, prosecutors said.
The counterterrorism prosecutor's office said a suspect was arrested after the attack unfolded at 11 a.m. local time on a commercial street in the city of Romans-sur-Isere.
Prosecutors did not identify the suspect, but said he had claimed to be a Sudanese born in 1987. Local news reports said he was an asylum seeker.
The prosecutor's office said it was evaluating whether the attack had been motivated by terrorism.
French news reports said at least seven other people had been injured, and at least one critically ill.
Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval told Reuters that the attack had taken place outside the bakery and in the shops in the city center. Witnesses told Reuters the man had hit randomly and in various places while moving through the city center.
It was not immediately clear if the attacks had any link to the blockade. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the security services were trying to establish the nature and circumstances of the stabbings.
Like the rest of France, the residents of the city. are in a blockage due to the coronavirus outbreak. The victims probably shopped for food on the weekends on the street, which is lined with bakeries and grocery stores.
France has reported more than 83,000 cases of the virus, with more than 6,500 deaths.