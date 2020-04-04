David Spade's TV talk show won't return to Comedy Central

The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that the David Spade series, Lights out with David SpadeI would not return to Comedy Central.

The nightly TV series featuring the legendary SNL The alum often includes a rotating celebrity panel, however, it was discontinued on March 12, and added to a long list of other productions that have been closed. Lights out with David Spade It is not the only program that stops operating.

NBCUniversal announced last month that they would close approximately 35 productions in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Since then, there have been many celebrities who have publicly admitted that they contracted the coronavirus.

Returning to David Spade's television show, the cable network ViacomCBS stated that they would take their series to several different media to try to get the show back on the air. While it won't air on Comedy Central, The Hollywood Reporter stated that it continues to be produced by them.

While it is likely to be great news for Spade that the show will continue production, The Hollywood Reporter claims that its ratings have not been the best. It has reportedly attracted around half of the audience for The daily show.

The media claims that Comedy Central has found it difficult to fill the space previously occupied by The daily show since Stephen Colbert moved from the network to CBS. They have also tried and failed with other productions, including the Night show Y The opposition with Jordan Klepper.

Comedy Central has stated in the past that they expected the series to act as a "cleanser of the palate,quot; due to its softer tone and vibe.

David Spade fans know that he has been active for many years, starting with Saturday night live in the 1990s when I was young. Spade is also known, perhaps reluctantly, for his relationship with legendary comedian Chris Farley, who died of a drug overdose in the 1990s.



