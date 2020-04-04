Dallas County reports that the eighteenth coronavirus death was a man in his 30s with no health problems – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County reported that his eighteenth death from coronavirus was a man in his 30s with no underlying health conditions.

Until 10 a.m. Saturday, the county has seen 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 1,015.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, about 71% have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in more than 28% of all hospitalized patients with the virus.

"April will be critical. Questions and data quickly reach us all, so remember: you are #SaferAtHome and, when you venture out for essential travel or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together, in North Texas, we'll do #FlattenTheCurve, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For all Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.