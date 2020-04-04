Dallas County reports that the eighteenth coronavirus death was a man in his 30s with no health problems – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Until 10 a.m. Saturday, the county has seen 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 1,015.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization, about 71% have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in more than 28% of all hospitalized patients with the virus.
"April will be critical. Questions and data quickly reach us all, so remember: you are #SaferAtHome and, when you venture out for essential travel or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together, in North Texas, we'll do #FlattenTheCurve, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.
