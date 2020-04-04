Dallas coronavirus test sites closed early Friday due to high winds – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The two public coronavirus testing sites in Dallas closed the rest of the day on Friday due to "expected wind gusts,quot; in the areas, the city announced.

Storms have been in the forecast for Friday as a cold front moves through North Texas. The possibility of bad weather is also forecast with strong winds and hail as the main risk.

The two driving sites are located at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Field House in the Red Bird area of ​​Dallas. Since Tuesday, these test sites have been open from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. They are offered as a faster way for residents to get tested for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 test sites at AAC and Ellis Davis Field House will be closed for the rest of the day. This is due to expected wind gusts of 25 miles per hour. Strong winds can spread contamination and ultimately compromise health professionals who perform the tests. – City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) April 3, 2020

"Strong winds can spread the contamination, which ultimately compromises health professionals conducting tests," the city said.

The city said the sites will reopen on Saturday, April 4 at 8 a.m.

Residents can be tested if they have a dry cough, shortness of breath, and a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher. There are no age restrictions.