Cynthia Bailey shares her first modeling photoshoot since she was 19

Cynthia Bailey shared a couple of retroactive photos from when she was 19 years old. Fans were truly impressed by her sleek looks, and made sure to praise her in the comments.

‘My first modeling session. I think he was 19 years old. Photographer: @noelsutherland #fbf #modellife #nyc #centralpark #wilhelminamodels #beforehousewives, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Many people praised Cynthia's gaze, and some fans said that she is twinned with her daughter, Noelle.

One fan said: literally I literally thought it was Noelle! Gorg! 🔥, ’and another follower admired her cheekbones:‘ Gorge makes cheekbones beauty never expire timeless 💗 ’

Someone else said, "Very much on the line," looking at those big legs, now here you are! "And one commenter said," I hope you have this framed in the house … family heirloom !!! & # 39; & # 39;

Another sponsor said: ‘A beauty from time to time! In this photo, I see the similarity with her baby Noelle @noellerobinson both beauties. "

Other than this, Cynthia is hanging out at home these days, as you may have already imagined.

She is one of the RHOA stars who accepted Eva Marcille's makeup challenge and the other day, she shared a couple of photos in which she was flaunting her naked face.

It showed the fact that she is proud to look the way she does at her age.

‘Ok @evamarcille, you called us (#RHOA) and I accept your #nomakeup #WashFaceChallenge chile. Now let me keep it up 💯, @facetune is my FRIEND! I am 53 years old (I have always been very transparent about my age), and I am very confident with my appearance, however, everyone knows that they can be very critical of the gram. With that said, I'm not mad at a little tuning or filter. In the spirit of embracing my natural beauty, I didn't use ANYTHING on this photo. So here you are🌻, the "real real,quot;, and just like @itsmikehill ", Cynthia captioned her post.

As expected, fans flooded over her in the comments like there's no tomorrow and praised her youthful looks.



