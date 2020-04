Within days of launching the Aarogya Setu app, over 30 lakh citizens have been downloaded. Aarogya Setu app launched by the government of India allows people to self-assess the risk of contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Available for both Android and iPhone, the app uses your phone's Bluetooth, location, and mobile phone number to check if you've interacted with someone who might have tested positive for COVID-19. Here's how to use the Aarogya Setu app …