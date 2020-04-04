Covering your face is recommended, but Trump says he won't wear a

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines Friday that recommend that Americans cover their faces when in public to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The President immediately said he had no intention of following the advice, saying, "I am choosing not to."

New guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people, especially in areas affected by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coatings such as T-shirts, bandanas, and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors .

The president exempted himself from his own administration's guidelines and said he couldn't imagine covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office waving to world leaders.

"It is a recommendation, they recommend it," Trump said. "I just don't want to use one myself."

The new guide, announced at a time when states are preparing for critical deficits like those experienced by other parts of the world, raises concerns that it could cause a sudden masked run if Americans turn to private industry to satisfy the expected increase in demand. .

Trump and other administration officials sought to minimize any burden by emphasizing that the recommendations did not equal requirements and a variety of home-made toppings were perfectly acceptable. Federal authorities emphasized that surgical masks and N95 respirators should be left for those on the front line of fighting the spread of infection.

Friday's announcement capped an evolution in White House messages that officials acknowledged have been confusing at times.

First Lady Melania Trump embodied the ever-changing message with a tweet that read, "As the weekend approaches, I ask that everyone take social estrangement and the use of a face mask / cover seriously."

The administration has said states should have done more to stockpile medical supplies, but it is unclear if anyone is prepared for the possible trouble that could arise if people try to obtain medical masks for themselves.

In rural Florida, Okeechobee Discount Drugs sold without face masks for nearly two weeks, and "we don't know where you can find masks at the moment," said Stacey Nelson, one of the pharmacy's owners.

"It is very difficult to obtain these products, but people want them," said Nelson. "They have been receiving mixed messages and people are not sure if they should wear masks in our daily lives. It is very confusing. To wear them or not to wear them?"

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

In designing the recommendations, the administration appears to be trying to balance political concerns about wanting to preserve as normal as possible with public health concerns that some infections are spreading by people who appear to be healthy, potentially infecting areas that so far it has been largely saved.

The White House has faced rigorous patterns of social distancing from states with lower infection rates. For the worst-affected areas, where social distancing has already existed for some time, the White House coronavirus task force thought there would be less risk of people ignoring the other guide if they covered their faces.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the task force, said Thursday that she was concerned that people would be lulled into a false sense of security by covering their faces and would not comply with the most critical and effective measures to stop the spread of the virus. : Stay six feet away, wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face.

As with other public health guidelines, the recommendation to cover your face has been a moving goal for the administration. Under prior guidance, only patients or those at high risk for complications from respiratory disease should wear masks.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted in late February that people should "STOP BUYING MASKS,quot; and said they were ineffective in protecting the general public.

On Monday, he noted that the World Health Organization does not recommend masks for healthy members of the population. Three days later, he tweeted that while there is still "little,quot; evidence that wearing a mask, especially improperly, can protect the wearer, "emerging data suggests that facial coatings may prevent transmission of asymptomatic disease to others."

Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

