Coronavirus Updates: Pres. Trump invokes Defense Production Act, orders 3M to make face masks – Up News Info

"We hit 3M today after seeing what they were doing with their masks. "P Act,quot; all the way. A big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – you will have to pay a great price! Trump wrote, referring to the Defense Production Act.
Trump announced during the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday that he had signed an order for 3M to produce facial masks.
"Hopefully they can do what they are supposed to do," Trump said, without offering details.
White House business adviser Peter Navarro also said during the briefing that there were "problems,quot; with 3M not providing enough masks to US buyers.
"We have had some trouble making sure that all of 3M's production around the world, enough of it is going back to the right places," Navarro said.
Jared Moskowitz, chief of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said in an interview on Fox News on Thursday night that he had learned that 3M distributors were shipping face masks to foreign countries and had refused to send him the essential equipment.
In a daily briefing on Friday afternoon, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Trump's order worries the state.
"This is troubling, we are being told to find our own supplies," Walz said. "They are closing a source here in Minnesota."
3M issued a response to the order on Friday, saying in part that the administration also requested that the company stop exporting respirators it makes in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets.
"However, there are significant humanitarian implications of disrupting the supply of respirators for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators," said 3M.
In addition, 3M said that stopping the export of respirators would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same.
"If that happened, the net number of respirators available to the United States would actually decrease," 3M said.
Here is the full statement:
In the past few weeks and months, 3M and its employees have done their best to make as many N95 respirators as possible for the American market. Yesterday, the Administration formally invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to require 3M to prioritize requests from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for our N95 respirators.
We have been working closely with the Administration to do exactly that, and we appreciate the authorities in the DPA who provide us with a framework to further expand the work we are doing in response to the global pandemic crisis. We look forward to working with FEMA to implement yesterday's order.
In the course of our collaboration with the Administration last weekend, the Administration requested that 3M increase the number of respirators we currently import from our overseas operations to the US. USA We appreciate the assistance of the Administration to do exactly that. For example, earlier this week, we got approval from China to export to the US. USA 10 million N95 respirators manufactured by 3M in China.
The Administration also requested that 3M stop exporting respirators that we currently manufacture in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets. However, there are significant humanitarian implications of disrupting the supply of respirators for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators. Also, stopping exporting respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done. If that happened, the net number of respirators available to the United States would actually decrease. That is the opposite of what we and the Administration, on behalf of the American people, are seeking.
We also continue to act on reports of price increases and unauthorized reselling related to 3M respirators. This activity is unethical and illegal. We are working with the US Attorney General. USA And the attorneys general of all states, making it clear that 3M has neither increased nor will increase respirator prices, and offered our assistance in the fight.
We look forward to working closely with the Administration to implement yesterday's DPA order. We will continue to maximize the number of respirators we can produce on behalf of US healthcare workers. As we have done every day since this crisis began.