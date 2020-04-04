Coronavirus Updates: Pres. Trump invokes Defense Production Act, orders 3M to make face masks – Up News Info

– President Donald Trump criticized the Minnesota-based 3M company in a tweet on Thursday night, after invoking the Defense Production Act to compel the company to produce facial masks. N95 face masks are critical to healthcare workers in the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, and there have been problems with the scarcity of masks.

"We hit 3M today after seeing what they were doing with their masks. "P Act,quot; all the way. A big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – you will have to pay a great price! Trump wrote, referring to the Defense Production Act.

Trump announced during the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday that he had signed an order for 3M to produce facial masks.

"Hopefully they can do what they are supposed to do," Trump said, without offering details.

White House business adviser Peter Navarro also said during the briefing that there were "problems,quot; with 3M not providing enough masks to US buyers.

"We have had some trouble making sure that all of 3M's production around the world, enough of it is going back to the right places," Navarro said.

Jared Moskowitz, chief of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said in an interview on Fox News on Thursday night that he had learned that 3M distributors were shipping face masks to foreign countries and had refused to send him the essential equipment.

In a daily briefing on Friday afternoon, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Trump's order worries the state.

"This is troubling, we are being told to find our own supplies," Walz said. "They are closing a source here in Minnesota."

3M issued a response to the order on Friday, saying in part that the administration also requested that the company stop exporting respirators it makes in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets.

"However, there are significant humanitarian implications of disrupting the supply of respirators for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators," said 3M.

In addition, 3M said that stopping the export of respirators would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same.

"If that happened, the net number of respirators available to the United States would actually decrease," 3M said.

Here is the full statement: